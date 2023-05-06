IFP Advisors Inc Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.