IFP Advisors Inc Has $783,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

COMT stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $818.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

