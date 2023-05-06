IFP Advisors Inc Has $796,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

