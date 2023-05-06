IFP Advisors Inc Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Price Performance

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

