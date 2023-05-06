IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,220 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GNL opened at $11.34 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

