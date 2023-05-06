IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 19,535 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

CGGO opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.