IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 29,224 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 1,883.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.54% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTA stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

