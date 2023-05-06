IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,276 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average is $314.82.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

