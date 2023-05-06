IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,128 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

