IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,300 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.9 %

NJAN opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

