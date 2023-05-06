IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,784 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

