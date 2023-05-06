IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

