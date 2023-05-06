IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Up 1.7 %

LDOS stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

