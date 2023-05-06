IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.40 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

