IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$38.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of C$848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.7541899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

