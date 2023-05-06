Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Illumina worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $199.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

