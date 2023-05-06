Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 455,114 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; bomb suppression blankets and safety circles data sheet; 3DX-EOD bomb disposal suit data sheet; and 3DX-search suit data sheet.The company's industrial products include production line systems, such as MDXi-NT, a high-resolution turnkey X-ray inspection system; laboratory systems, which comprise MDXi, cabinet based systems for stand-alone use; ThreatScan-LS1 X-ray scanning systems; and emission control solutions and other applications.

