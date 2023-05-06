ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -12.23% -7.09% -4.94% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ImmuCell and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $18.57 million 2.04 -$2.49 million ($0.30) -16.33 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

ImmuCell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Lucira Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kits, and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

