Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

