Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director William E. Fair Buys 2,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of IBTX opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

