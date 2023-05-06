Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Joseph Morea Sells 17,500 Shares

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $2.03 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

