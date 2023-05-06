Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:ISV opened at C$22.20 on Friday. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$392.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.68.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of C$46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.771028 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

