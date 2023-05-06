Insider Buying: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Buys $48,210.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ASB opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 23.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 15.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
