Insider Buying: Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Purchases 1,117,949 Shares of Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,117,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,615.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,862,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,634.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AULT opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

