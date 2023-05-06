Insider Buying: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Acquires 83,333 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $122,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NDRA stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 31st.
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
