Insider Buying: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Acquires 83,333 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $122,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Stories

