Insider Buying: Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HFWA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

