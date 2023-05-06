Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Buys $190,992.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28.

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

Loews stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.