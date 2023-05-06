Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Buys $190,992.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28.
Loews Stock Up 0.9 %
Loews stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82.
Loews Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.