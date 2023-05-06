Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Buys £12,800 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($15,992.00).

Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.43. The stock has a market cap of £293.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,422.22 and a beta of 0.46. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.50 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Stories

