Insider Buying: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

