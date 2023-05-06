Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $129,650.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

