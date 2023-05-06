Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $147,650.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $147,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,442,037.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

