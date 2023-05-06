Insider Selling: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £1,027,837.71 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.47), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,284,155.06).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Steve Foots bought 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,662 ($83.23) per share, with a total value of £133.24 ($166.47).

Croda International Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,844 ($85.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,629.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,762.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,862 ($73.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($93.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 61 ($0.76) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,378.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($102.45) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.46) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($108.70) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,920 ($98.95).

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Stories

