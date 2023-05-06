Insider Selling: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £1,027,837.71 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.47), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,284,155.06).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Steve Foots bought 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,662 ($83.23) per share, with a total value of £133.24 ($166.47).
Croda International Trading Up 0.7 %
LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,844 ($85.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,629.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,762.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,862 ($73.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($93.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.
Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($102.45) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.46) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($108.70) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,920 ($98.95).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
