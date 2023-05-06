Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO Sells $11,890.40 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $11,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
