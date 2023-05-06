Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO Sells $11,890.40 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $11,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.