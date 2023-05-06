Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $15,548.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $15,548.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $62,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

EWTX opened at $9.70 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.