Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,148,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $48,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

Energy Vault stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 165.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 145.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

