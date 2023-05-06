Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $510,800.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.