Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Director Sells $16,870,806.15 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Linde stock opened at $366.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.44 and its 200 day moving average is $334.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

