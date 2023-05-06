Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $85,586.46 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NETGEAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 344.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

