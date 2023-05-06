Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $85,586.46 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NETGEAR Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
