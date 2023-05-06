Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

