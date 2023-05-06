Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $155,174.04 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

ROK opened at $283.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,032,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

