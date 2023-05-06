Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $130,653.14 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,170.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40.

On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $609,746.83.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

