Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.76), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,538.53).
The Weir Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,810.50 ($22.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,351.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,858.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,776.91.
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
