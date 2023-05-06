Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.76), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,538.53).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,810.50 ($22.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,351.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,858.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,776.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.36) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,870 ($23.36).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

