Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $104,521.56 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,462.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 513 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $9,080.10.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 508 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,773.16.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 359 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $9,186.81.

On Friday, February 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

