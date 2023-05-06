Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Sells $207,370.08 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of VRNA stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
