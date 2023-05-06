Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $90,186.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48.

Shares of W stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on W shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 3,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $28,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 1,447.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 403,602 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

