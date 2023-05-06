Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.31.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,479.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.03. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

