Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.31.

Insulet stock opened at $328.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.03. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,479.33 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

