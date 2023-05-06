Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$199.87 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$170.82 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

