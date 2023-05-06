Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $164,360.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Up 2.0 %

INTA opened at $37.77 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

