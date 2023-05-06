Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

